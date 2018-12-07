Beaches Rescue Recovery Mission seeks help after damaging fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Beaches Rescue Recovery Mission in Jacksonville Beach is rebuilding after a fire damaged 11 of its units, leaving about 50 residents displaced.

The mission is housed at the Seawalk Hotel on 1st Avenue North. The rescue mission said an AC unit caught fire last Thursday in one of its back rooms. Several of the units have smoke or water damage.

VIEW PHOTOS: Fire damage at Beaches Rescue Recovery Mission

The mission provides long-term housing, food and recovery training to people in the community.

“Without this place, I don’t know where I would be, I really don’t,” said Shelby Marshall, resident. Now, the mission needs help to get its residents back home in time for the holidays.

“It has been tragic,” said Jimbo Stockton, Director of Beaches Rescue Recovery Mission.

The rescue mission is collecting donations to help cover expenses and repair resident units. Monetary donations can be made online by visiting this website: adventuresingodscreation.org.

The mission is also accepting food, clothing or toy donations. Its goal is to get residents back in their rooms in the next few weeks.

“We’re going to make this work and we’re going to get it back going even better than before,” Marshall said.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.