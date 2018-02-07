Bikini-clad barista turning heads in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Coffee's never been hotter.

A new coffee shop concept is turning heads in Jacksonville. "DDlightful Cups Bikini Coffee" opened for business Tuesday. It’s a small, pink trailer on Beach Boulevard, just east of Southside Boulevard.

But it’s what’s inside that has people buzzing: a bikini-clad barista.

The owner, who hails from Oregon, says the idea is popular in that part of the country. She hopes it gains greater exposure and really takes off.

Barista Michelle Sandoval said she was excited to be a part of the venture, and doesn't mind the choice of attire. She noted it’s the first time she’s ever shown up to work in a bikini.

“It's more fun. It's more on the wild side," Sandoval said. "I used to work for a couple of different coffee shops, so I am familiar with it, but I thought this would be fun."

Sandoval said the first morning started with several male customers – and one woman. She said the tips were quite nice.

The stand caught drivers' eyes with the help of a mannequin named Stacey. The scantily clad doll is strapped to a pole on the side of the road, prompting a viewer email to News4Jax.

The News4Jax crew tried to talk with customers, but (unsurprisingly) none wanted to go on camera.

“I came for the coffee and just to check things out,” said one man, who asked not to be identified.

Sandoval said she hoped she can help people wake up in the morning with a cup of joe and something to smile about. She said the owner hopes to expand, with trucks stationed throughout the area.

So far, the feedback has been good, Sandoval said. As for any criticism, there hasn't been much.

"Some people say it's kind of like the strip club or other things; we're just serving a different product than what they're doing," she said. "But that's the most that I think we've gotten."

