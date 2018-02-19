Blue Crab Festival cancelled for 2018

PALATKA, Fla. - The Blue Crab Festival, a tradition for the past 29 years in Palatka, will not be held in its 30th year.

Citing a drop in sponsorship for smaller festivals, the committee for the event announced on the Blue Crab Festival Facebook page that the festival would not be held this year, but the committee intends on holding the event next year.

Until next year's planned festival, the committee said that they will look to "make big changes, while keeping the traditional elements that make The Blue Crab Festival one of the best festivals this state has ever seen." The committee is asking for businesses that wish to sponsor the event in 2019 contact the committee.

