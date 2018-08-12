Body found in St. Johns River near Jacksonville Landing Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police are investigating after a body was found in the St. John's River late Sunday morning.

Witnesses tell News4Jax that the body was found near the Hooters Restaurant at the Jacksonville Landing around 10:45 a.m.

No word yet on if the body is that of a man or woman.

Investigators at the scene are trying to piece together what happened.

The cause of death and identification are unknown.

News4Jax will update this story as the information is released.

