Boil water notice issued for town of Hilliard

HILLIARD, Fla. - A precautionary boil water notice was issued Friday for all residents in the Nassau County town of Hilliard due to a water main break at U.S. 1 between 3rd and 4th streets.

Hilliard's Public Works Director David Thompson sent a release at 5 p.m. saying anyone effected by the outage with low or no pressure should consider themselves under this advisory.

As a precaution, officials advise that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes be boiled.

The notice will remain in effect until the problem has been fixed and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

Residents can call the Hilliard Town Hall at 904-845-3555 or may contact 904-813-3314.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.