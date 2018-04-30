Missing Bradford County woman rescued from Steinhatchee motel

STARKE, Fla. - The Bradford County Sheriff's Office said a 35-year-old woman missing since Friday was rescued Monday morning from a motel room in Taylor County.

Deputies said they learned at 9 a.m. that the vehicle Melissa Infinger and her ex-boyfriend, James Busbee, were believed to be in was at the Steinhatchee River Inn. Bradford County contacted the Taylor County Sheriff's Office, which confirmed that the couple had rented the room and entered.

More Headlines

According to Bradford County, Busbee armed himself with a 9mm handgun as Taylor County Sheriff Wayne Padgett removed Infinger from the room. After a brief standoff, deputies said, Busbee shot himself in the head.

Deputies said he was still alive and was flown to an area hospital for treatment.

Initial information from investigators is that Infinger was taken at gunpoint from her Bradford County home Saturday morning and the two were driving toward Tampa when they diverted to Taylor County and stopped in Steinhatchee.

Investigators had actively searched for Infinger since Saturday. They were concerned because they said Infinger has had past issues with Busbee, and Busbee has a history of mental illness.

Infinger's mother and father were both distraught after their daughter's disappearance.

"I just want my daughter back," Infinger's mother, Erin Clyburn, told News4Jax on Sunday.

Melissa Infinger's parents

"We love her. We love her so much. We all feel helpless," said Sarah Guthrie, Infinger's cousin and best friend.

Maj. Brad Smith, with the Bradford County Sheriff's Office, said a friend of Infinger received a text from her phone at 8 a.m. Saturday saying she would not be able to meet up with her. But Smith said the odd thing was that Infinger was not supposed to meet her friend.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.