Bradford County Sheriff's Office looking for missing woman

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. - The Bradford County Sheriff's Office is looking for information on the whereabouts of 35 year old Melissa Infinger. She was last heard from on April 27, deputies said.

Officials did not say where she was last seen but say they are concerned because they said she has had issues with her ex-boyfriend in the past.

Major Brad Smith with the Bradford County Sheriff's Office said a friend of Infinger received a text from her phone at 8 a.m. Sunday saying she would not be able to meet up with her today.

But Smith said the odd thing is that Infinger was not supposed to meet her friend today.

Major Smith said they also have been unable to locate Infingers' 35-year-old ex-boyfriend.

His name and photo may be released later today.

Anyone with information on Melissa Infinger or her ex-boyfriend is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 904-966-6161.

