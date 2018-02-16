Broward schools to tear down building where mass shooting happened

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Broward County school district plans to raze the three-story building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where a gunman went on a rampage Wednesday, according to reports.
The district is hoping to demolish the freshman building and then construct a new building entirely, Superintendent Robert Runcie told the South Florida Sun Sentinel in an interview Friday:
“Parents and students have resoundingly told me they can’t go back into that building regardless of what we do. The other piece I heard is that that building will be used as evidence in any type of legal process that goes forward, so we won’t be able to access the building for a while anyway.”
There are also plans to establish a memorial honoring the 17 victims slain in Wednesday's shooting, Runcie told the newspaper.
“I don’t know how teachers, students could get back in that building. I don’t even know how we’re going to open the whole campus, period," he said.
