Broward sheriff plans to arm school deputies with rifles

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said Wednesday he plans to arm public school resources deputies with rifles in response to the Valentine’s Day mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Israel, whose agency has come under criticism for its response to the shooting, acknowledged that there was an armed deputy on campus during the carnage. But he did not fire his gun.

“His response and actions, like everyone else, will be scrutinized,” Israel told reporters, according to a report from Local 10 News.

Notably, Israel was outspoken in his advocacy for greater measures of gun reform the night of the shooting, saying lawmakers would not get re-elected if they did not push for more regulation.

The sheriff said his plans have the backing of Superintendent Robert Runcie.

Seventeen people were killed, many of them students, and 16 others injured when a gunman went on a rampage inside the Parkland school Feb. 14. Former student Nikolas Cruz, 19, is charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder in the case.

To read more, visit Local10.com.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.