Rev. Billy Graham's deep Jacksonville ties

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - During the Rev. Billy Graham's long public life, he spent a lot of time in Jacksonville. In the early 60s, he hosted two crusades, then returned in 2000 to hold four-night revival at what was then Alltel Stadium where hundreds of thousand hear the evangelist spread the gospel.

Gov. Jeb Bush and Mayor John Delaney welcomed Graham to the stage and the throngs who gathered to hear him called it a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“It was something I needed a lot,” said Debbie Trent in 2000 as she volunteered in the crusade office.

And at the time, Pastor Gary Wiggins of the Evangel Temple Assembly of God was quoted as saying that Graham’s message resonates because, “There is more that unites us than divides us.”

Though North Carolina was his home, Graham started his career in Florida and visited the area many times. He was the keynote speaker when Mayo Clinic Jacksonville opened in 1986.

In his later years, went there for medical treatment an at least two surgeries because of what he called his faith in the doctors and nurses at Mayo. Those doctors and nurses treated him through the years for recurring infections.

In 2014, I had the privilege of talking with Graham’s grandson, Will, who was in town to pave the way for the Rev. Franklin Graham to preach at Jacksonville’s Greater Jacksonville Festival of Hope the following year. Will Graham said that his grandfather was enjoying life at home and spending time with famil -- something he rarely got to do through the years since he spent so much time traveling the world to spread the gospel.

I remember Graham saying the only thing his grandfather loved as much as spreading the gospel was his family.

