JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Fire Rescue crews are working to put out a large brush fire along JTB and Hodges Blvd.

Smoke can been seen clearly from JTB and JFRD said it's most likely that lightning caused the fire.

The fire is described as covered 15 acres located at 5101 Hodges Blvd in a heavily wooded area.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.