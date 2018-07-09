Build-A-Bear announces 'Pay Your Age Day' in July

Build-A-Bear is having its first-ever 'Pay Your Age Day' event at the Build-A-Bear Workshop!

On July 12, you can pay your age for any furry friend in the Workshop! If you’re older than the cost of your purchase, don’t worry! "Guests will be a day over 29 years old — meaning that no matter their age, Guests will pay no more than $29 for any furry friend in stock in the store. A Guest who is 40 years old, for example, will only pay $29 for a furry friend valued at $35.” according to the company’s website.

The company says how old you are will determine how much your furry friend costs! They are calling this day the "biggest in-store deal ever."

The offer is only for Bonus Club members. If you’re not a Bonus Club member, it’s free to join!

*Offer valid for Bonus Club members. Offer valid in stores only. Limit one per Guest, must be present for offer. Some exclusions apply. Cannot be combined with any other offer. While supplies last. Outfits and accessories sold separately. Minimum price $1. See an associate for details.*

