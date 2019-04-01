Bus driver hailed as hero after saving child from road

JACKSONVILLE - George Brooks has been a Jacksonville Transportation Authority driver for over six years, but he never imagined one day he would have to save a child from danger on his route.

“I was driving down Commonwealth and Superior, and I seen a little baby about 2 or 3 years old standing in the middle of the (road),” Brooks said.

Brooks couldn’t believe that the child was outside alone.

“As I approached, the baby was standing there by himself looking at me like, ‘I’m not going to move. I’m not coming out.’ It shocked me at first, and I know kids be out playing. It shocked me and I was scared and I was frightened."

Despite being shocked and frightened, Brooks took action as cars were about to pass by the little boy.

“I just stopped the bus and jumped out of my seat and ran and grabbed the little baby,” he said. “There were cars passing by, and right as I grabbed the little baby, a car came down the street really fast so it would’ve been a disaster.”

Despite his quick thinking to save a child’s life, he insists he’s not a hero.

“I’m not a hero,” he said. “I’m just here to do what God wants me to do, and I’m just his servant and do what he asked me to do.”

The child’s parents have not been identified.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.