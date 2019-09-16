By the numbers: Salaries of top Florida officials

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida Supreme Court justices are the highest-paid statewide officials, with their salaries substantially higher than the amounts paid to the governor, state Cabinet members and legislators.

Here are the 2019-2020 salaries for a variety of state officials and judges:

Supreme Court justices: $220,600

District Courts of Appeal judges: $169,554

State attorneys: $169,554

Public defenders: $169,554

Circuit judges: $160,688

County judges: $151,822

Public Service Commission members: $132,036

Gov. Ron DeSantis: $130,273

Attorney General Ashley Moody, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis: $128,972

Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez: $124,851

Senate President Bill Galvano and House Speaker Jose Oliva: $41,181

House and Senate members: $29,697

Note: State officials may voluntarily reduce their salaries.

Sources: State budget and the Legislature's Office of Economic and Demographic Research

News Service of Florida