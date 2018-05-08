Callahan family dies after hitting alligator on I-95

BOWMAN, S.C. - Authorities say a mother from Callahan and her two young children have died after their car struck an alligator on I-95 in South Carolina.

24-year-old Amber Stanley, her 4-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter all died from injuries after their vehicle caught fire.

The crash happened around 12:50 Monday morning.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the alligator was crossing the northbound lanes of I-95 when Stanley's Kia Soul hit the animal. The car then hit a tree and caught on fire.

