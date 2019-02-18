Can you help authorities find this missing teenager?

Child advocates are hoping to generate new leads on a missing 15-year-old Jacksonville boy who disappeared in 2017.

Steven Lowery appears to have run away on Sept. 1, 2017, from his home in Jacksonville.

FLYER: Click here for a printable version of Steven Lowery's missing persons flyer

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for help from the public to find him.

They said Steven, who is now 15 years old, may still be in the Jacksonville area.

Steven is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Steven is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 1-904-630-0500.

