CALLAHAN, Fla. - First responders are on the scene of a crash in Callahan involving an Amtrak train and a Toyota Corolla. It happened Saturday night at the intersection of Brandies Avenue and River Road.

News4Jax has confirmed two people were hurt. Nassau County Fire Chief Brady Rigdon said they do not appear to have critical injuries at this time.

