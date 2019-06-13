Caregiver jailed on abuse charge as baby on life support

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 22-year-old man remains in a Jacksonville jail after a baby left in his care suffered numerous injuries and is now on life support.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the baby's 21-year-old mother left him with Garyon Gaston on Saturday while she worked. An arrest report says the baby arrived at the hospital with broken bones, bruises and bleeding "indicative of severe abuse."

The child's name, age and relationship to Gaston were redacted from the report.

According to the arrest report, Gaston told investigators the baby and a 22-month-old sibling were on a bed and he left the baby drinking a bottle. When he checked on them later because he heard noises, the baby was "spewing milk," and he tried to "render aid," he said.

Gaston is charged with aggravated child abuse. A lawyer isn't listed on jail records.

