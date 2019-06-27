Carnival Cruise returns after passengers hurt in bus crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Carnival Ecstasy has docked back in Jacksonville, following its voyage to the Bahamas that took a scary turn.

More than 30 passengers were injured during a shore excursion when their tour bus was involved in a rollover accident Monday.

The excursion bus had 32 guests and was part of a Carnival Ecstasy five-day cruise that departed Jacksonville on June 22

READ MORE: 4 people hurt when tour bus wrecks in Bahamas

According to Carnival Cruise Line, the people aboard that bus were treated at a local clinic. All but four were cleared to go back to the ship. They had to be airlifted to a hospital in South Florida. Three were seriously injured, with arm and leg fractures, internal injuries and possible paralysis, the Broward rescue unit said. The condition of the fourth patient was minor. The patients were conscious and talking to paramedics.

A spokesman with the US Coast Guard told CNN that one of its helicopters, a Sikorsky SH-60/MH-60 Seahawk, transported the fifth injured person to Nassau's Doctors Hospital in Nassau, the Bahamian capital.

Carnival Cruise Line did release a statement that read in part:

“The cause of the accident is being investigated. In the meantime, the Cathedral Cove, Ocean Hole, and Rock Sound Island Tour has been suspended.”

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.