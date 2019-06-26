Purrfect! 'Cat Cafe' coming to St. Augustine

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Brace yourself, a cat cafe is coming to St. Johns County!

"The Witty Whisker Cat Cafe" announced it plans to open a cat-friendly cafe in St. Augustine later this year.

The coffee shop, home to adorable kittens and cats, aims to provide a "safe, clean, cozy and comfortable environment for people and cats to enjoy the benefit of each other’s company; and find their furr-ever friends."

A specific opening date has not yet been posted.

