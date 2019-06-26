News

Purrfect! 'Cat Cafe' coming to St. Augustine

Cat lovers, rejoice!

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Brace yourself, a cat cafe is coming to St. Johns County! 

"The Witty Whisker Cat Cafe" announced it plans to open a cat-friendly cafe in St. Augustine later this year. 

More Headlines

The coffee shop, home to adorable kittens and cats, aims to provide a "safe, clean, cozy and comfortable environment for people and cats to enjoy the benefit of each other’s company; and find their furr-ever friends." 

A specific opening date has not yet been posted. 

Click here for more information. 

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.