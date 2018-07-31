Charges dropped against Jacksonville officer in handcuffed teen's attack

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The police officer charged in the beating of a handcuffed teen will not face jail time in exchange for his resignation from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Timothy James' agreement was part of a plea deal released by the State Attorney's Office. In addition to resigning as an officer, James will not pursue any jobs as a police officer for a period of three years.

Also, James must perform 50 hours of community service, complete an anger management program and pay $170. James cannot commit any new local, state or federal offenses for three years.

In a resignation letter, James wrote in part:

It is with a heavy heart and the deepest regret that I submit this letter of resignation. Coming to this decision was difficult, but I feel it is the best decision for me and my family. ... It was an honor and privilege to work for this agency and I will deeply miss being a part of it.

The State Attorney's Office wrote his case posed a significant trial risk. In its assessment, it said there was a good chance a jury would not have convicted James of battery.

James, who has a history of internal complaints, was charged with battery after fellow officers saw him hitting 17-year-old Elias Campos, who was handcuffed in the back seat of a patrol car.

