5 firefighters injured in Putnam County chemical fire

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - An explosion and fire at a chemical plant in Putnam County on Saturday injured five firefighters .

The blast happened just after 2 p.m. at a chemical plant on Janice Drive located in the western part of Putnam County known as Frances.

Capt. Hancel Woods with the Putnam County Sheriff's Office said the fire is under control.

"So far, there have been five firefighters that have been transported. One got overheated;.four as a precautionary measure because they were potentially exposed to some sort of chemical. We don't know what that is," Woods said.

"The fire was reported. We responded, there are some chemicals involved in this manufacturing facility where the fire occurred. At this point in time, I don't have information about a cause of the fire. Quite a few units from Palatka and Putnam counties responded and also Clay County sent a few units. The Department of Environmental Protection has responded as well as the State Fire Marshal's Office," said Woods.

The investigation in ongoing.

