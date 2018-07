Chick-fil-A has been named the top-rated fast food restaurant, despite being closed on Sundays.

According to a survey by the American Customer Satisfaction Index, Chick-fil-A beat out Panera Bread, Subway and Papa John's for the top spot!

Chick-Fil-A scored an 87 out of 100 points, keeping its 3-year winning streak.

McDonald’s came in the last place with a score of 69.

