Child calls 911 after father shot, killed in Moncrief home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A father was shot and killed while at home with his son early Monday morning.

The boy (who is around 8-10 years old) called 911 after the shooting to report that his father was hit, said the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

When officers arrived at the home on West 26th Street, between Chase Avenue and Stuart Street, the little boy led them to the back bedroom where they found his father lying on the floor with a gunshot wound.

Family members have identified the man as Johnny Duncan, 49. His son was not harmed in the incident. Duncan's sister also adds that his wife just gave birth Sunday.

Police say the gunman fled the home after the shooting and no suspect information is available at this time.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.