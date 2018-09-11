Children home when husband shot wife multiple times, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after she was shot Monday evening by a man who was believed to be her husband, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers were sent to the Northside home on Weeping Branch Circle around 7:30 p.m., where they found the woman with multiple gunshot wounds, JSO said. The suspected shooter was arrested.

According to police, two children, a minor and an adult, were in the home at the time of the shooting. They were not physically harmed. The Department of Children and Families was notified of the incident.

The call made to the Sheriff's Office was believed to have been placed from inside the home. It wasn't clear who called dispatch.

Jacksonville police did not immediately name the suspected shooter or the woman who was wounded.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.