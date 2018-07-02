Church struck by gunfire during shootout on Weststide

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are investigating a shooting Sunday afternoon on Herlong Road just off Interstate 295.

Police responding to reports of gunfire about 3:30 p.m. learned people in two separate cars had been firing at each other. During the gunfire, bullets struck a Vietnamese Christian church hit.

A short time later, police said a person walked into the Park West ER with a gunshot wound to the arm. The person was not identified, but police said the wound was not life-threatening.

Police said the two incidents are likely related.

The church not in session at the time. Police said there were some children playing basketball in the back of the church, but none of them were hurt.

