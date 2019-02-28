City day of healing to bring community together after weeks of violence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville City councilman is hosting a city day of healing today. Councilman Reggie Gaffney is calling on citizens, businesses and public officials to come together to put an end to the city’s violence.

"I think a city that works together is going to be much stronger,” Gaffney explained. “I don’t care how much money you throw at a bad problem. If the community is not supporting that initiative then that’s not going to work.”

Gaffney said the city Day of Healing will be an opportunity for the community to unite in prayer and conversation after the recent violence in Jacksonville.

According to News4Jax records, there have been 32 homicides so far in 2019.

Lonni Jordan sat outside his home in Northwest Jacksonville on Wednesday, not far from where police said a man was shot and killed earlier this month. Jordan said he believes it needs to be a team effort to tackle the violent crime.

“It isn’t the sheriff’s fault, it isn’t the mayors fault. He can’t stop all this, it’s citywide,” Jordan said.

The city Day of Healing starts at noon. It is expected to last an hour. It will be held in the City Council Chamber at 117 West Duval Street.

