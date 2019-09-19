City of Jacksonville addresses concerns on teen vaping

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As the federal government considers a ban on flavored vaping products to address the spike in teens vaping, the City of Jacksonville is taking a closer look at the issue Thursday.

The city's special committee on opioids will meet at 2 p.m. to address the concerns with vaping.

Committee chairman Ron Salem, who is also a pharmacist, added vaping to the meeting agenda after seven deaths were linked to vaping nationwide and lung illnesses in hundreds of other e-cigarette users.

One of the chairman's main concerns is how many teens are also using vape products.

Just like with opioids, teen vaping has been called an "epidemic." Information from Tobacco Free Florida shows about 25% of Florida high school students reported vaping last year. That's a 58% jump from 2017.

The University of Michigan surveyed more than 42,000 students nationwide. The researchers found a quarter of high school seniors said they vaped in the past month. That's a 21 percent increase from last year.

During Thursday's meeting, committee members plan to look into what other cities are doing and find ways to stop the trend.​​​​​​​

To fight this trend on a national level, President Trump has proposed banning flavor e-cigarettes and vaping products. Several broadcast networks have banned e-cigarette ads. The CDC has also stepped up its investigation into a wave of illnesses linked to vaping.

City leaders hope Thursday's discussion can lead to a better understanding of how to solve the problem. ​​​​​​​

