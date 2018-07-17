Clay County deputies ask for help finding missing 65-year-old man

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. - Keith Edward Pereau has not been seen since Monday morning and the Clay County County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help locate him.

Pereau is a white man with blue eyes and gray hair. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs around 205 pounds. He was last seen near Clay Street in Fleming Island.

Anyone from the community who has seen Pereau or has any information about his disappearance is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-264-6512. They could also dial of text 911 if they see Pereau.

Clay County detectives, patrol deputies and others worked through the night looking for Pereau and continue to search Tuesday.

"This is not currently a homicide investigation, as some have suggested; however, we are taking this case very seriously, as we are concerned for the well-being of Mr. Pereau," Sgt. Chris Padgett said in a statement.

The Sheriff's Office asks people to use the hashtag #SeekingKeith for linking of posts about Pereau.

