Clay County deputies investigating bank robbery in Orange Park

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - An elderly man was arrested Monday morning after police say he robbed a bank in Orange Park.

Deputies with the Clay County Sheriff's Office were called to the Bank of America on Blanding Boulevard at Wells Road- right in front of the Orange Park Mall.

According to the sheriff's office, a man around 69-70 years old walked into the bank Monday morning and handed the teller a note that implied he had a weapon. He then drove off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Tips from witnesses helped provide deputies with a description of the man's vehicle.

With help from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and the Florida Highway Patrol, the Clay County Sheriff's Office was able to capture the man in Jacksonville.

He was pulled over on Interstate 10 and Lane Avenue, on the Westside. Police found the note that was used in the robbery and the cash that was stolen.

Paramedics were also called to check his health because of his age.

