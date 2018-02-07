Clay County home invasion suspect turns self in, authorities say

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - One of two suspects in a Green Cove Springs home invasion has turned himself in and is now facing four felony charges, investigators said.

Jayvin Tobler, 19, of Orange Park, was charged with home invasion with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, tampering with evidence and grand theft.

He turned himself in Tuesday afternoon after receiving a phone call from the sheriff’s office letting him know there was an active warrant for his arrest.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by News4Jax, around 2 a.m. Dec. 28, a couple living in a home on Haven Avenue were headed to bed when Tobler and another man busted through the front door and robbed them. Detectives noted in the affidavit that only one of the suspects had a gun.

One of the victims told investigators that he knew it was Tobler because his face was nearly exposed and he recognized his voice. Much of the affidavit is redacted, so it’s unclear if Tobler and the other man were wearing disguises. The other man’s name is also redacted from the affidavit.

According to detectives, Tobler lives just 536 feet from the house occupied by the victims.

One of the victims told detectives that Tobler and the other man ordered her and the other victim to lay face down on the floor. She said both men threatened to kill them if they moved.

Tobler remains held without bond in the Clay County Jail.

It’s unclear if the other suspect has been arrested.

