Clay County Sheriff's Office looking for missing teenage boy

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. - Clay County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help to find a missing teenager.
MISSING CHILD: 15-year-old, Chandler Padgett has been missing and we need the community’s help.
Chandler is a white male with blue eyes and brown hair. He is approximately 5’2”, weighing around 110 pounds, last seen in the Middleburg area.
READ BELOW: pic.twitter.com/YOHzMS4Mog — Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) September 8, 2018
