Closing arguments begin for woman accused of DUI in boy's death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Closing arguments are expected to begin Friday in the trial against a woman charged with DUI manslaughter after hitting and killing a 12-year-old boy.

Hunter Cope's family has waited two years for justice. Police said Kelley Permenter hit and killed him as he walked to Mayport Middle School two years ago. Investigators found Permenter had alcohol and cocaine in her system at the time.

It has already been an emotional week in court.

On Thursday, the state called its final witness, Associate Medical Examiner Robert Pfalzgraf, who conducted Hunter's autopsy. Pfalzgraph described Hunter's injuries in graphic detail, explaining that Hunter had dozens of external and internal issues, but a neck injury was the cause of death.

Despite the grim testimony, one touching moment did come out of the trial yesterday. It was revealed that Hunter's heart was donated and saved a life.

The defense called several witnesses, including an accident reconstructionist and a Jacksonville police officer before it also rested.

Permenter's attorney also renewed a motion for a direct acquittal -- asking for the DUI manslaughter charge to be dismissed, saying the state had not met its burden of proof.

For a second time, the judge denied that request.

Both sides will get their final chance to sway the jury Friday when closing arguments begin at 9 a.m. Jury deliberations are expected to start later in the afternoon.

