3 people safe after shrimp boat takes on water off Little Talbot Island

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Three people are safe and back on land after their shrimp boat took on water near Little Talbot Island Thursday morning.

According to Jacksonville Fire Rescue, a marine distress call came in some time before 7 a.m. The 62-foot shrimp boat is called the Russell Lee. It took on water east of Little Talbot Island.

JFRD said three people managed to make it back to shore safely. No one was hurt.

This story will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

