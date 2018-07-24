Cold Case Arrest: Evidence leads to 2nd arrest in Christmas Eve murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After five years of investigation, new evidence has led to an arrest in connection with a Christmas Eve murder in 2012.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested Coden Cortez Chambers, 25, on Monday evening. He is the second person to be arrested and charged with the murder of Harold Woodard III.

Detectives say Woodard, 23, was beaten and shot multiple times inside his Westside apartment off Timuquana Road.

Last month, investigators received evidence from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement that put Chambers at the murder scene.

The sheriff’s office was called to the Savannah Oaks Apartment complex that night (Monday, December 24, 2012) after people reported hearing gunshots. When they arrived, they found Woodard, on the living room floor with a gunshot wound.

A witness reported seeing two men leaving his apartment- one of them was carrying what appeared to be a gun box.



Police arrested George Williams IV in February 2013, after they found a bloody fingerprint belonging to Williams on a shoebox inside Woodard’s bedroom. Williams was tried and convicted for the crime. During his trial, witnesses identified there may be a second suspect.

It took investigators several years to collect evidence to arrest Chambers in connection with the murder.

He was taken into custody without incident. He is set to appear before a judge, Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.

