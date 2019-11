JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Comedy superstar Dane Cook is coming to Jacksonville!

Cook is bringing his 2019 tour "Tell It Like It Is" to the Florida Theatre on Thursday, Nov 7, 2019.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $44.50.

He will perform new material and classic bits like "My Son Optimus Prime," "Where's the Handle" and "Haters," The Florida Theatre said.

