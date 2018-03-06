Community donates old chairs to no-kill animal shelter

GALESBURG, Ill. - A community in Illinois came together to donate old chairs to homeless dogs who are waiting to be adopted.

The Knox County Humane Society No-Kill Animal Shelter in Galesburg posted an adorable video, showing dogs snuggled up in their chairs.

"The shelter pets absolutely love their chairs! If anyone has any older chairs they no longer want, please think of the shelter pets!," The Knox County Humane Society No-Kill Animal Shelter -- Galesburg, Illinois posted.

The video went viral with more than 130,000 shares.

