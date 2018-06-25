Community seeks answers following deadly police shooting in Kingsland

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Less than one week after Tony Green was shot and killed by a police officer in Kingsland, Georgia, the community is coming together again.

Community members are waiting for answers about the shooting, but they also want to figure out what can be done to ensure this never happens again.

People were united Sunday, standing hand in hand and hoping to learn more about Green's death.

Green was shot and killed last week by Kingsland police Officer Zechariah Presley.

Kingsland has been filled with outrage and disappointment.

Pastor Mack Knight has been leading people in prayer ever since the shooting took place.

“We are looking for justice,” Knight said. “We are looking for charges to be brought up real soon. We are not taking this laying down.”

The community also questions whether the officer and Green had any disagreements in the past. The NAACP is looking into the shooting, too.

On Thursday, News4Jax requested Presley's personnel records and any records showing a time at which a Kingsland officer has arrested, or has participated in an incident involving, Green. We are waiting for the records to be released.

“We are trying to make sure that this family, regardless of how much suffering they are going through, (that) no other family has to go through that same thing,” a spokesperson for the NAACP said.

The community is also waiting for the release of the police body camera footage, so that it's clear what prompted the shooting.

Knight said that, despite the frustration involved, the community will wait for answers with prayer and peace.

