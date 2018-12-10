Community support pours in after loss of JSO bailiff Cathy Adams

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Condolences poured in Monday following the tragic death of a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office bailiff over the weekend.

JSO announced late Sunday night the death of Cathy Adams, 43, after investigators said a suspected drunken driver crashed into their family SUV. Her husband, William "Jack" Adams remains in critical condition at a local hospital. The couple's two teenage children suffered minor injuries.

Kim Johnston, 46, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence with serious bodily injury. She is scheduled to face a judge Monday morning.

As the justice process begins, the grief is also beginning for the JSO family, and law enforcement departments all across the first coast. They've been described as dedicated law enforcement officers whose loss is felt by many. Several departments expressed their grief and support online.

Our thoughts are with the Adams family and our brothers and sisters @jsopio. #dontdrinkanddrive pic.twitter.com/aOCQp7XMot — Atlantic Beach PD (@AtlanticBeachPD) December 10, 2018

Tonight we display our mourning band, as we send our heartfelt condolences, prayers and support to our @JSOPIO family. A terrible crash occurred and we are heartbroken.



We simply ask for your thoughts to be with them during this troubling time. #CCSOFL pic.twitter.com/4GBAbhgcrQ — Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) December 10, 2018

JO Cathy Adams, Ofc. Jack Adams & their two children deserved better than this. They gave everything to this community and a drunk driver extinguished a beautiful light in their lives. Don’t drink and drive. Period. https://t.co/VT3StOpPwi — FOP5-30 (@TheRealFOP530) December 10, 2018

We at OPPD join our friends at @JSOPIO in mourning the passing of Cathy Adams and praying for the entire Adams family as they recover from their injuries & deal with this heartbreaking news. https://t.co/EyVVKNYyn3 — Orange Park Police (@OPPoliceDept) December 10, 2018

My heart and prayers go out to the Adams family on this tragic day. Our entire community mourns a life taken too soon. https://t.co/DzTraJsNDR — Rep. John Rutherford (@RepRutherfordFL) December 10, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.