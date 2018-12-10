News

Community support pours in after loss of JSO bailiff Cathy Adams

Several agencies express condolences following tragic death

By Ashley Harding - Reporter, Crystal Chen - Assignment editor/reporter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Condolences poured in Monday following the tragic death of a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office bailiff over the weekend.

JSO announced late Sunday night the death of Cathy Adams, 43, after investigators said a suspected drunken driver crashed into their family SUV. Her husband, William "Jack" Adams remains in critical condition at a local hospital. The couple's two teenage children suffered minor injuries.

Kim Johnston, 46, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence with serious bodily injury. She is scheduled to face a judge Monday morning.

As the justice process begins, the grief is also beginning for the JSO family, and law enforcement departments all across the first coast. They've been described as dedicated law enforcement officers whose loss is felt by many. Several departments expressed their grief and support online.

 

