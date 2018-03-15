Convicted murderer arrested near Jacksonville by US Border Patrol agents

Jacksonville, Fla - During an anti-smuggling operation on I-95, U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a man who was convicted of murder on Feb 21.

U.S. Border Patrol agents found that the man was not in possession of valid immigration documents. Further investigation revealed that the Guatemalan national had a murder conviction.

“The Border Patrol’s primary goal in Florida is to stop all threats that attempt to gain entry into the United States where they may target and harm American citizens,” said U.S. Border Patrol Miami Sector Acting Division Chief Peter Daniel. “Dedicated U.S. Border Patrol agents are committed to keeping our communities safe while securing our coastal borders across the state.”

U.S. Border Patrol agents routinely conduct law enforcement activities at transportation highway routes as just one way to prevent people from entering the U.S. illegally and traveling farther into the country.

