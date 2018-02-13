Corrine Brown granted extension to file appeal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Corrine Brown’s attorneys now have until March 8 to file their appeal of her convictions on 18 federal counts of mail, wire and tax fraud.

The deadline for Brown's appeal to be filed with the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals had been Feb. 6, but her attorney filed a motion Jan. 22 asking for an extension.

His argument was that since he did not represent Brown during her trial, he had to review everything from the trial before filing the appeal -- and at that point, all of his attention had been focused on her motion for bond, which was denied.

Brown, 71, began her five-year prison sentence on Jan. 29 at a minimum-security prison camp that is part of the Coleman Federal Correctional Complex in Central Florida.

Brown was convicted last summer of federal corruption, conspiracy, tax evasion and fraud and was sentenced in December to five years in prison and three years of probation. She was also ordered to make restitution of $250 per month.

She is appealing her conviction as she serves her time, but if her conviction is not overturned, she'll likely serve 80 percent of her 60-month sentence, which follows federal guidelines. She will serve most of her sentence at Coleman, with her final weeks at a different facility, where she will ultimately be released.

The Bureau of Prisons website lists Brown's release date as June 6, 2022.

