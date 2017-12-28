Corrine Brown: Inmate #67315-018

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After 24 years in Congress, Corrine Brown has a new number: Inmate #67315-018

In preparation for former Brown reporting to federal prison next month, the Federal Bureau of Prisons has assigned her an inmate number.

After sentencing Brown to five years in prison earlier this month on 18 counts of mail and wire fraud, Judge Timothy Corrigan ordered her to report to a federal prison facility by noon Jan. 29. She will receive a letter telling her where to report.

Brown requested a bond to remain free until her appeals are exhausted, but Corrigan denied that request. She has until Friday to ask the 11th Circuit of Appeals to overrule Corrigan's order.

Brown's former chief of staff, Elias "Ronnie" Simmons, must also report to prison next month to serve a four-year sentence. He was assigned number 67316-018.

Simmons' former girlfriend, who was the founder of the unregistered charity at the center of the scheme that led to the prosecution, was sentenced to 21 months. She has filed a motion asking that she be given an extra 30 days to report to prison.

