Corrine Brown's co-conspirator wants to leave prison early

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Carla Wiley, the ex-girlfriend of Corrine Brown's former chief of staff Ronnie Simmons, filed a motion Monday requesting to be moved to a halfway house during the last nine months of her prison sentence.

Wiley and Simmons were both sentenced to prison time for their role as co-conspirators in Brown's federal corruption scandal.

Wiley, who founded the bogus charity at the center of the corruption case, was given a 21-month sentence with three years of supervised release.

DOCUMENT | Motion requesting halfway house placement

Legal experts said federal prisoners typically only serve 85 percent of their sentences if they show good behavior. The last six months are served in a halfway house or on home confinement.

Both Wiley and Simmons pleaded guilty and testified against Brown. Prosecutors sought leniency, citing their cooperation.

Brown, 71, was sentenced to five years in prison.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.