Councilman files bill to decriminalize pot in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - City Councilman Garrett Dennis is considering introducing legislation that would decriminalize small amounts of marijuana in Jacksonville.

The legislation would make having less than 20 grams of marijuana, which is currently a misdemeanor offense in Florida, a civil infraction punishable by a $100 fine instead of a crime.

If the bill were to pass, someone found to have that amount of marijuana could either pay the fine or perform 10 hours of community service at a local agency.

DOCUMENTS: Read a preliminary version of the bill

But, according to a draft version of the legislation available on the city’s website, no one would be allowed to receive more than three civil citations.

