Counting Crows is coming to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Live Nation and Bold Events today announced that Counting Crows will make a return appearance at Daily’s Place.

The “25 Years and Counting” tour will also feature multi-platinum band +LIVE+.

Counting Crows will play on Saturday, August 4 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public at www.dailysplace.com beginning on Friday, April 6 at 10 a.m. Jags365 and Daily’s Rewards Members will have access to presale tickets beginning Thursday, April 5 at 10 a.m. For complete ticket information, including all presales and ticket prices, please click here.



Counting Crows has sold more than 20 million albums worldwide after exploding onto the music scene with their multi-platinum breakout album “August and Everything After” in 1993. The band released their seventh studio album, “Somewhere Under Wonderland,” in September 2014. Known for creating unique and innovative concerts, Counting Crows is recognized as one of the preeminent touring live rock bands. They previously visited Daily’s Place last summer alongside Matchbox Twenty.



+LIVE+ has sold over 22 million albums worldwide and earned two No. 1 albums. Their catalog is filled with hits including “Lightning Crashes,” “I Alone,” “All Over You,” and “Lakini’s Juice,” which live on today as classics on rock radio. “Throwing Copper” produced the band’s biggest single, “Lightning Crashes,” which was No. 1 at Modern Rock radio for 10 consecutive weeks.



Daily’s Place opened in May 2017 adjacent to EverBank Field, the home of the National Football League’s Jacksonville Jaguars. A partnership between the Jaguars and the City of Jacksonville, the state-of-the-art facility’s 5,500-seat amphitheater and indoor practice facility welcomed more than 200,000 attendees to events and concerts in 2017. The new amphitheater has hosted performances by Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds, Zac Brown Band, Diana Ross and Santana. Details on all concerts coming to Daily’s Place can be found at www.dailysplace.com.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.