County commissioners to vote on controversial gas station

FRUIT COVE, Fla. - St. Johns County commissioners are expected to make a final vote on a plan to build a controversial gas station in Fruit Cove Tuesday morning.

The Daily's 24-hour gas station would sit along State Road 13 on a nearly 8-acre lot outside of Fruit Cove Estates. The proposal looks to have not only a gas station but a convenience store and car wash as an accessory to the store located just south of Race Track Road.

People living in the area have been vocal during the planning process. During a meeting in October, people living in the area voiced their concerns about the location. Some neighbors said the proximity to their homes would disrupt their quality of life, bringing more noise and traffic to the area.

""These are our homes. These are our families, and to be honest, we feel violated. We feel violated that they are event trying to do this but I'm confident. I really feel like we did our homework. We have very strong cases. We're emotional, but we have facts, so, I'm confident we will prevail," said Cindy Dunlop.

During the October meeting, the planning and zoning committee did not recommend the plans.

Applicants previously told News4Jax the new gas station would be a good economic decision for the area, supporting a boom in population.



