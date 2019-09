BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. - Crews responded to State Road 100 West near Southwest 85th Lane just after 11 p.m. Saturday night.

Two vehicles hit each other head-on, which caused one of the vehicles to catch fire.

Neither driver was hurt in the crash.

State Road 100 was closed for several hours while cleanup happened.

The road has since reopened.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.