'Armed, dangerous' man sought in Jacksonville robbery arrested

Jebre Cook appears in court Sunday on charges of armed robbery and burglary.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 20-year-old man described as "armed and dangerous" by Jacksonville police was arrested Sunday in connection with a gas station robbery, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Jebre Cook, 20, had been wanted on robbery charges and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released photos of him hoping the community could help track him down.

Police did not say exactly how Cook was found but thanked those who helped get the information out to the public.

Cook was booked into the Duval County Jail around 3:45 a.m. Sunday. JSO said Cook was wanted in an armed robbery at a Gate gas station on Atlantic Boulevard.

He was ordered held without bond on charges of burglary and armed robbery.

Records show Cook was arrested in Escambia County once in 2016 on a battery charge. He was arrested again in 2017 on suspicion of a probation violation.

ARRESTED! Armed and Dangerous Jebre Cook is now behind bars after 13 days on the run. Thank you to everyone who helped us get the information out and called in tips. #JAX #Teamwork #JSO #Jacksonville pic.twitter.com/Q52nIobeqE — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) December 31, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.