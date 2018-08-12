2 shot in Island Life Grill parking lot

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. - The Clay County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened in the parking lot of the Island Life Grill in Fleming Island Sunday morning.

According to authorities, the gunfire started during an argument between six men. Two of those men were shot in the leg and are expected to recover. Deputies are still searching for the other four men involved in the incident.

If you know anything that can help this investigation, call the Clay County Sheriff's Office at (904) 264-6512 or Firstcoast Crime Stoppers at (904) 398-3775.

