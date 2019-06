JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police responded to a shooting on Venus-Mars Court early Sunday morning. When officers arrived, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. They learned another gunshot victim took himself to a nearby hospital.

One of the victims died of his injuries. Investigators are currently conducting interviews and canvassing the area around the University Plaza Apartments.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.